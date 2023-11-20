The Missouri State Bears (3-1) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when they host the Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Missouri State vs. Abilene Christian matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Abilene Christian vs. Missouri State Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Abilene Christian vs. Missouri State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Missouri State Moneyline Abilene Christian Moneyline BetMGM Missouri State (-2.5) 134.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Missouri State (-3.5) 133.5 -154 +128 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Abilene Christian vs. Missouri State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Abilene Christian covered eight times in 25 matchups with a spread last year.

The Wildcats were an underdog by 2.5 points or more 11 times last season, and covered the spread in three of those matchups.

Missouri State won 14 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.

Bears games went over the point total 10 out of 29 times last season.

