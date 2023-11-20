The Missouri State Bears (3-1) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when hosting the Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Abilene Christian vs. Missouri State Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other WAC Games

Abilene Christian Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats are shooting 40.3% from the field, 3.3% higher than the 37% the Bears' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Abilene Christian has a 3-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 37% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the 273rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears sit at 243rd.
  • The Wildcats' 67.6 points per game are 5.3 more points than the 62.3 the Bears allow to opponents.
  • Abilene Christian has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 62.3 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Abilene Christian Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Abilene Christian put up 81.3 points per game last season, 9.8 more than it averaged away (71.5).
  • At home, the Wildcats allowed 64 points per game, 14.2 fewer points than they allowed on the road (78.2).
  • Beyond the arc, Abilene Christian sunk fewer treys away (6.8 per game) than at home (7.4) last season, but posted a higher percentage away (36.8%) than at home (33.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Abilene Christian Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 Prairie View A&M L 79-74 Teague Center
11/17/2023 San Jose State W 77-71 Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/19/2023 Fordham W 59-45 Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/20/2023 Missouri State - Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/29/2023 @ UT Arlington - College Park Center
12/2/2023 SFA - Teague Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.