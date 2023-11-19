The Louisville Cardinals (2-1) and the No. 19 Texas Longhorns (3-0) meet in a matchup with no set line at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN.

Texas vs. Louisville Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Longhorns Betting Records & Stats

Texas and its opponent combined to hit the over 17 out of 35 times last year.

The Longhorns had 18 wins in 38 games against the spread last season.

Texas sported an 18-17-0 ATS record last season compared to the 11-17-0 mark of Louisville.

Texas vs. Louisville Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Louisville 63.9 141.9 75.8 143.6 137.6 Texas 78 141.9 67.8 143.6 142.3

Additional Texas Insights & Trends

The Longhorns put up an average of 78 points per game last year, just 2.2 more points than the 75.8 the Cardinals gave up to opponents.

When it scored more than 75.8 points last season, Texas went 7-7 against the spread and 12-3 overall.

Texas vs. Louisville Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Louisville 11-17-0 15-13-0 Texas 18-17-0 17-18-0

Texas vs. Louisville Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Louisville Texas 4-13 Home Record 17-1 0-11 Away Record 4-6 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 9-8-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-6-0 66 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 84.8 64.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.4 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-8-0 8-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-5-0

