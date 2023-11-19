SFA vs. Loyola Marymount: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 19
The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (2-1) and the Loyola Marymount Lions (2-1) take the floor in a matchup with no set line at John Gray Gymnasium on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET on FloHoops.
SFA vs. Loyola Marymount Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023
- Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
- Where: George Town, Cayman Islands
- Venue: John Gray Gymnasium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
SFA Betting Records & Stats
- SFA won 15 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 11 times.
- SFA put together a 15-11-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 14-13-0 mark from Loyola Marymount.
SFA vs. Loyola Marymount Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|SFA
|75.8
|151.1
|70.0
|143.1
|141.8
|Loyola Marymount
|75.3
|151.1
|73.1
|143.1
|146.6
Additional SFA Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 75.8 points per game the 'Jacks put up were only 2.7 more points than the Lions allowed (73.1).
- When SFA scored more than 73.1 points last season, it went 11-1 against the spread and 15-2 overall.
SFA vs. Loyola Marymount Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|SFA
|15-11-0
|16-10-0
|Loyola Marymount
|14-13-0
|17-10-0
SFA vs. Loyola Marymount Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|SFA
|Loyola Marymount
|12-4
|Home Record
|13-3
|6-6
|Away Record
|4-7
|7-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-5-0
|7-3-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-6-0
|78.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|78.9
|76.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|71.1
|6-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|9-4-0
|7-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-3-0
