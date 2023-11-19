Fred VanVleet is one of the players to watch on Sunday at 9:30 PM ET, when the Los Angeles Lakers (7-6) match up with the Houston Rockets (6-4) at Crypto.com Arena.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Lakers

Game Day: Sunday, November 19

Sunday, November 19 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA, Space City Home Network

Rockets' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Rockets lost to the Clippers on Friday, 106-100. Their top scorer was Alperen Sengun with 23 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Alperen Sengun 23 8 4 1 0 2 Jalen Green 20 4 5 0 1 1 Fred VanVleet 19 8 10 1 1 5

Rockets Players to Watch

Sengun gets the Rockets 19.3 points, 9.0 boards and 6.7 assists per game. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

VanVleet adds 15.3 points per game, plus 3.0 boards and 7.0 assists.

The Rockets get 17.7 points per game from Jalen Green, plus 5.0 boards and 1.7 assists.

Jabari Smith Jr.'s averages for the season are 11.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists, making 37.8% of his shots from the floor and 22.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per contest.

The Rockets receive 14.3 points per game from Dillon Brooks, plus 3.3 boards and 2.0 assists.

