Rockets vs. Lakers Injury Report Today - November 19
The Houston Rockets (6-4) have two players on the injury report for their matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers (7-6) at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, November 19 at 9:30 PM ET.
The Rockets' most recent contest on Friday ended in a 106-100 loss to the Clippers. Alperen Sengun scored 23 points in the Rockets' loss, leading the team.
Rockets vs Lakers Additional Info
Houston Rockets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Victor Oladipo
|SG
|Out
|Knee
|Amen Thompson
|SF
|Out
|Ankle
|7.0
|3.3
|1.7
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today
Lakers Injuries: Gabe Vincent: Out (Knee), Jalen Hood-Schifino: Out (Knee), Jarred Vanderbilt: Out (Heel)
Rockets vs. Lakers Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: SportsNet LA and Space City Home Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
