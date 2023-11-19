The Houston Rockets (6-4) have two players on the injury report for their matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers (7-6) at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, November 19 at 9:30 PM ET.

The Rockets' most recent contest on Friday ended in a 106-100 loss to the Clippers. Alperen Sengun scored 23 points in the Rockets' loss, leading the team.

Rockets vs Lakers Additional Info

Houston Rockets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Victor Oladipo SG Out Knee Amen Thompson SF Out Ankle 7.0 3.3 1.7

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Lakers Injuries: Gabe Vincent: Out (Knee), Jalen Hood-Schifino: Out (Knee), Jarred Vanderbilt: Out (Heel)

Rockets vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: SportsNet LA and Space City Home Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

