Rockets vs. Lakers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Houston Rockets (6-4) are underdogs (by 5.5 points) to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers (7-6) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET. The point total is 218.5 for the matchup.
Rockets vs. Lakers Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: SportsNet LA and Space City Home Network
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Lakers
|-5.5
|218.5
Rockets Betting Records & Stats
- Houston has combined with its opponents to score more than 218.5 points in four of 10 games this season.
- The average total for Houston's games this season is 215.7 points, 2.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- Houston's ATS record is 7-3-0 this year.
- The Rockets have been victorious in four of the eight contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Houston has not won as an underdog of +180 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 35.7% chance of pulling out a win.
Rockets vs Lakers Additional Info
Rockets vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 218.5
|% of Games Over 218.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Lakers
|9
|69.2%
|112.4
|222.3
|114.3
|220.1
|226.2
|Rockets
|4
|40%
|109.9
|222.3
|105.8
|220.1
|220.6
Additional Rockets Insights & Trends
- The Rockets' 109.9 points per game are only 4.4 fewer points than the 114.3 the Lakers give up.
- When it scores more than 114.3 points, Houston is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
Rockets vs. Lakers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Rockets
|7-3
|1-1
|3-7
|Lakers
|5-8
|2-2
|5-8
Rockets vs. Lakers Point Insights
|Rockets
|Lakers
|109.9
|112.4
|24
|17
|3-1
|5-5
|3-1
|6-4
|105.8
|114.3
|3
|18
|6-1
|3-2
|5-2
|4-1
