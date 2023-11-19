The Houston Rockets (6-4) are underdogs (by 5.5 points) to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers (7-6) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET. The point total is 218.5 for the matchup.

Rockets vs. Lakers Odds & Info

  • When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
  • TV: SportsNet LA and Space City Home Network

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Lakers -5.5 218.5

Rockets Betting Records & Stats

  • Houston has combined with its opponents to score more than 218.5 points in four of 10 games this season.
  • The average total for Houston's games this season is 215.7 points, 2.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • Houston's ATS record is 7-3-0 this year.
  • The Rockets have been victorious in four of the eight contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • Houston has not won as an underdog of +180 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.
  • Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 35.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Rockets vs Lakers Additional Info

Rockets vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 218.5 % of Games Over 218.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Lakers 9 69.2% 112.4 222.3 114.3 220.1 226.2
Rockets 4 40% 109.9 222.3 105.8 220.1 220.6

Additional Rockets Insights & Trends

  • The Rockets' 109.9 points per game are only 4.4 fewer points than the 114.3 the Lakers give up.
  • When it scores more than 114.3 points, Houston is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

Rockets vs. Lakers Betting Splits

Rockets and Lakers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Rockets 7-3 1-1 3-7
Lakers 5-8 2-2 5-8

Rockets vs. Lakers Point Insights

Rockets Lakers
109.9
Points Scored (PG)
 112.4
24
NBA Rank (PPG)
 17
3-1
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 5-5
3-1
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 6-4
105.8
Points Allowed (PG)
 114.3
3
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 18
6-1
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 3-2
5-2
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 4-1

