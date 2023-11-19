The Houston Rockets (6-4) are underdogs (by 5.5 points) to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers (7-6) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET. The point total is 218.5 for the matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Rockets vs. Lakers Odds & Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: SportsNet LA and Space City Home Network

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lakers -5.5 218.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rockets Betting Records & Stats

Houston has combined with its opponents to score more than 218.5 points in four of 10 games this season.

The average total for Houston's games this season is 215.7 points, 2.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Houston's ATS record is 7-3-0 this year.

The Rockets have been victorious in four of the eight contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Houston has not won as an underdog of +180 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 35.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rockets vs Lakers Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rockets vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 218.5 % of Games Over 218.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lakers 9 69.2% 112.4 222.3 114.3 220.1 226.2 Rockets 4 40% 109.9 222.3 105.8 220.1 220.6

Additional Rockets Insights & Trends

The Rockets' 109.9 points per game are only 4.4 fewer points than the 114.3 the Lakers give up.

When it scores more than 114.3 points, Houston is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rockets vs. Lakers Betting Splits

Rockets and Lakers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Rockets 7-3 1-1 3-7 Lakers 5-8 2-2 5-8

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Rockets vs. Lakers Point Insights

Rockets Lakers 109.9 Points Scored (PG) 112.4 24 NBA Rank (PPG) 17 3-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 5-5 3-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 6-4 105.8 Points Allowed (PG) 114.3 3 NBA Rank (PAPG) 18 6-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 3-2 5-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 4-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.