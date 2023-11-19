The Houston Rockets (2-3), on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena, go up against the Los Angeles Lakers (3-3). The game tips at 9:30 PM ET on SportsNet LA and Space City Home Network.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Rockets vs. Lakers Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Sunday, November 19

Sunday, November 19 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA, Space City Home Network

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Rockets Games

Rockets Players to Watch

Alperen Sengun is putting up 19.3 points, 9.0 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest. He's also draining 54.5% of his shots from the floor.

On a per-game basis, Fred VanVleet gets the Rockets 15.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.0 blocked shots.

Jalen Green gives the Rockets 17.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game while averaging 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 11.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest. He is making 37.8% of his shots from the field and 22.2% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per game.

Dillon Brooks gets the Rockets 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while putting up 0.7 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Lakers Players to Watch

Anthony Davis puts up 25.7 points, 12.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.7 steals and 2.7 blocks (fourth in league).

LeBron James averages 23.0 points, 7.3 assists and 10.3 boards per game.

D'Angelo Russell posts 14.0 points, 3.7 boards and 7.0 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocks.

Austin Reaves posts 9.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 30.0% from the field and 25.0% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made treys per contest.

Taurean Prince averages 12.7 points, 1.0 assists and 2.0 rebounds.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rockets vs. Lakers Stat Comparison

Lakers Rockets 111.8 Points Avg. 107.6 115.7 Points Allowed Avg. 111.2 46.7% Field Goal % 45.9% 29.7% Three Point % 36.6%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.