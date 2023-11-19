The Houston Rockets (6-4) travel to face the Los Angeles Lakers (7-6) after dropping three road games in a row. The matchup starts at 9:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Rockets vs. Lakers matchup.

Rockets vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA and Space City Home Network

SportsNet LA and Space City Home Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Rockets vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rockets vs Lakers Additional Info

Rockets vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Lakers' -25 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 112.4 points per game (17th in the NBA) while giving up 114.3 per contest (18th in the league).

The Rockets put up 109.9 points per game (24th in league) while giving up 105.8 per outing (third in NBA). They have a +41 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 4.1 points per game.

Los Angeles has compiled a 5-8-0 record against the spread this season.

Houston has put together a 7-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

Rockets and Lakers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Rockets +25000 +10000 - Lakers +1800 +900 -

