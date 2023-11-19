Rico Dowdle was a full participant in his most recent practice, and should be available when the Dallas Cowboys match up against the Carolina Panthers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 11. All of Dowdle's stats can be found on this page.

On the ground, Dowdle has season stats of 47 rushes for 212 yards and one TD, picking up 4.5 yards per carry. He also has seven catches on eight targets for 57 yards.

Rico Dowdle Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

The Cowboys have no other RB on the injury list.

Cowboys vs. Panthers Game Info

Game Day: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Dowdle 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 47 212 1 4.5 8 7 57 1

Dowdle Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Giants 6 24 0 0 0 0 Week 2 Jets 7 26 0 1 17 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 4 21 0 3 25 1 Week 4 Patriots 3 9 0 1 8 0 Week 5 @49ers 5 15 0 0 0 0 Week 6 @Chargers 3 12 0 0 0 0 Week 8 Rams 5 18 0 2 7 0 Week 9 @Eagles 2 8 0 0 0 0 Week 10 Giants 12 79 1 0 0 0

