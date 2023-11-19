The North Texas Mean Green (2-2) will meet the Towson Tigers (2-3) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at TD Arena. The game is scheduled to start at 12:30 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

North Texas vs. Towson Game Information

North Texas Top Players (2022-23)

  • Tylor Perry: 17.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Abou Ousmane: 11.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Kai Huntsberry: 12.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Aaron Scott: 7.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Rubin Jones: 6.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Towson Players to Watch

  • Charles Thompson: 10.6 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Tyler Tejada: 12.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Messiah Jones: 8.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Christian May: 7.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Dylan Williamson: 6.2 PTS, 1.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

North Texas vs. Towson Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Towson Rank Towson AVG North Texas AVG North Texas Rank
178th 71.8 Points Scored 64.5 337th
73rd 66.7 Points Allowed 55.8 1st
52nd 34.1 Rebounds 30.6 251st
30th 10.5 Off. Rebounds 9.1 121st
182nd 7.4 3pt Made 7.5 166th
105th 14.0 Assists 11.0 329th
142nd 11.5 Turnovers 10.5 44th

