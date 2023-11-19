Mavericks vs. Kings November 19 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:20 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Sunday, November 19, 2023, the Dallas Mavericks (5-1) take on the Sacramento Kings (2-3) at 7:30 PM ET on BSSW and NBCS-CA.
Mavericks vs. Kings Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 19
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: BSSW, NBCS-CA
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Luka Doncic averages 41 points, 8.5 assists and 11.5 rebounds per contest.
- Tim Hardaway Jr. posts 18 points, 5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0 blocks.
- Dereck Lively puts up 12.5 points, 6 boards and 0.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 1 block.
- Josh Green averages 9 points, 1.5 assists and 2.5 boards.
- Grant Williams posts 11 points, 6 boards and 0 assists per contest, shooting 47.1% from the floor and 41.7% from downtown with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game.
Kings Players to Watch
- Domantas Sabonis puts up 17.7 points, 15 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game for the Kings.
- Keegan Murray is putting up 16 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He's draining 39.5% of his shots from the field and 34.5% from 3-point range, with 3.3 triples per game.
- The Kings are receiving 17 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Harrison Barnes this year.
- Malik Monk gives the Kings 13.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game while putting up 0 steals and 1 block.
- Kevin Huerter is putting up 6.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He is making 26.9% of his shots from the field and 23.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per game.
Mavericks vs. Kings Stat Comparison
|Mavericks
|Kings
|121.3
|Points Avg.
|113.2
|116.2
|Points Allowed Avg.
|114.4
|47.7%
|Field Goal %
|43.4%
|39.7%
|Three Point %
|32.6%
