Will KaVontae Turpin Play in Week 11? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
KaVontae Turpin was a full participant in his most recent practice, and should be available when the Dallas Cowboys play the Carolina Panthers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 11. Take a look at Turpin's stats on this page.
In terms of season stats, Turpin has been targeted nine times and has seven catches for 69 yards (9.9 per reception) and two TDs, plus seven carries for 66 yards one touchdown.
KaVontae Turpin Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Shoulder
- There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Cowboys this week:
- Jalen Tolbert (FP/knee): 12 Rec; 122 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Peyton Hendershot (FP/ankle): 1 Rec; 3 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Week 11 Injury Reports
Cowboys vs. Panthers Game Info
- Game Day: November 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Turpin 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|9
|7
|69
|23
|2
|9.9
Turpin Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Giants
|3
|2
|11
|0
|Week 2
|Jets
|1
|1
|9
|0
|Week 4
|Patriots
|1
|1
|5
|0
|Week 5
|@49ers
|1
|1
|26
|1
|Week 8
|Rams
|2
|1
|13
|0
|Week 9
|@Eagles
|1
|1
|5
|1
