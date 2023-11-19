Sunday's game between the Houston Cougars (2-0) and Grambling Tigers (2-2) going head to head at Fertitta Center has a projected final score of 92-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Houston, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 3:00 PM ET on November 19.

In their last outing on Tuesday, the Cougars secured a 106-65 win over Sam Houston.

Houston vs. Grambling Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas

Houston vs. Grambling Score Prediction

Prediction: Houston 92, Grambling 60

Houston Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Cougars outscored opponents by 5.3 points per game last season, with a +164 scoring differential overall. They put up 64.8 points per game (183rd in college basketball) and gave up 59.5 per contest (57th in college basketball).

Houston scored 67.3 points per game last season in conference action, which was 2.5 more points per game than its overall average (64.8).

The Cougars put up 67.1 points per game in home games last year. In road games, they averaged 63.9 points per contest.

Houston surrendered 55.7 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 9.1 fewer points than it allowed on the road (64.8).

