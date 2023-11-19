Sunday's game at TD Arena has the Houston Cougars (5-0) matching up with the Dayton Flyers (3-1) at 8:30 PM ET on November 19. Our computer prediction projects a 71-61 victory for Houston, who are favored by our model.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Houston vs. Dayton Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston, South Carolina Venue: TD Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Houston vs. Dayton Score Prediction

Prediction: Houston 71, Dayton 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Houston vs. Dayton

Computer Predicted Spread: Houston (-9.5)

Houston (-9.5) Computer Predicted Total: 132.1

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Houston Performance Insights

The Cougars average 77.2 points per game (167th in college basketball) while allowing 48.8 per contest (second in college basketball). They have a +142 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 28.4 points per game.

Houston pulls down 39.2 rebounds per game (63rd in college basketball) while allowing 29.6 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 9.6 boards per game.

Houston knocks down 8.2 three-pointers per game (136th in college basketball), 2.0 more than its opponents (6.2).

The Cougars record 102.3 points per 100 possessions (87th in college basketball), while allowing 64.6 points per 100 possessions (third in college basketball).

Houston wins the turnover battle by 8.2 per game, committing nine (37th in college basketball) while its opponents average 17.2.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.