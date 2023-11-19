Abilene Christian vs. Fordham November 19 Tickets & Start Time
The Abilene Christian Wildcats (2-2) face the Fordham Rams (2-1) at 5:45 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Abilene Christian vs. Fordham Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 19
- Game Time: 5:45 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Abilene Christian Top Players (2022-23)
- Tobias Cameron: 9.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Damien Daniels: 8.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Airion Simmons: 9.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Ali Abdou Dibba: 9.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Immanuel Allen: 10.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
Fordham Top Players (2022-23)
- Khalid Moore: 15.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Darius Quisenberry: 16.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Antrell Charlton: 7.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kyle Rose: 7.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Abdou Tsimbila: 5.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.9 BLK
Abilene Christian vs. Fordham Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Abilene Christian Rank
|Abilene Christian AVG
|Fordham AVG
|Fordham Rank
|95th
|75.0
|Points Scored
|72.0
|169th
|211th
|71.1
|Points Allowed
|67.6
|99th
|298th
|29.6
|Rebounds
|34.2
|49th
|142nd
|8.9
|Off. Rebounds
|9.3
|105th
|219th
|7.0
|3pt Made
|7.6
|149th
|24th
|15.7
|Assists
|12.7
|204th
|224th
|12.3
|Turnovers
|12.9
|283rd
