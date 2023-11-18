Pioneer League Games Today: How to Watch Pioneer League Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 12
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
As we enter Week 12 of the college football season, there are six games involving teams from the Pioneer League on the docket. For details on how to watch all of the action, read on.
Pioneer League Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Bucknell Bison at Marist Red Foxes
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|San Diego Toreros at Stetson Hatters
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Drake Bulldogs at Butler Bulldogs
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|FloSports
|Morehead State Eagles at Presbyterian Blue Hose
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Valparaiso Beacons at Saint Thomas (MN) Tommies
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Dayton Flyers at Davidson Wildcats
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
