Big South Games Today: How to Watch Big South Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 12
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The college football season continues into Week 12, which features three games involving teams from the Big South. Wanting to catch all of the action? We offer details on how to watch in the column below.
Big South Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Eastern Illinois Panthers at Robert Morris Colonials
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Bryant Bulldogs
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
