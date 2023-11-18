The UT Arlington Mavericks (0-3) will try to halt a three-game losing streak when hosting the UTSA Roadrunners (2-1) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at College Park Center. This game is at 3:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UTSA Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UTSA vs. UT Arlington 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Roadrunners scored an average of 64.8 points per game last year, 9.6 fewer points than the 74.4 the Mavericks gave up.

UTSA went 10-8 last season when allowing fewer than 72.7 points.

Last year, the Mavericks put up 5.4 more points per game (72.7) than the Roadrunners gave up (67.3).

When UT Arlington scored more than 67.3 points last season, it went 11-9.

The Mavericks made 35.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 12.9 percentage points higher than the Roadrunners allowed to their opponents (22.7%).

The Roadrunners' 39.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 13.1 percentage points lower than the Mavericks allowed to their opponents (52.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UTSA Schedule