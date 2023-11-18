How to Watch the UTSA vs. UT Arlington Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The UT Arlington Mavericks (0-3) will try to halt a three-game losing streak when hosting the UTSA Roadrunners (2-1) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at College Park Center. This game is at 3:00 PM ET.
UTSA Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UTSA vs. UT Arlington 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Roadrunners scored an average of 64.8 points per game last year, 9.6 fewer points than the 74.4 the Mavericks gave up.
- UTSA went 10-8 last season when allowing fewer than 72.7 points.
- Last year, the Mavericks put up 5.4 more points per game (72.7) than the Roadrunners gave up (67.3).
- When UT Arlington scored more than 67.3 points last season, it went 11-9.
- The Mavericks made 35.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 12.9 percentage points higher than the Roadrunners allowed to their opponents (22.7%).
- The Roadrunners' 39.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 13.1 percentage points lower than the Mavericks allowed to their opponents (52.2%).
UTSA Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Arizona State
|L 70-55
|Desert Financial Arena
|11/10/2023
|New Mexico State
|W 58-55
|UTSA Convocation Center
|11/15/2023
|@ Texas A&M-CC
|W 66-59
|American Bank Center
|11/18/2023
|@ UT Arlington
|-
|College Park Center
|11/20/2023
|@ Texas Tech
|-
|United Supermarkets Arena
|11/25/2023
|@ Sam Houston
|-
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
