UTEP vs. Middle Tennessee Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, November 18
Our projection model predicts the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders will defeat the UTEP Miners on Saturday, November 18 at 2:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.
UTEP vs. Middle Tennessee Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Middle Tennessee (-7.5)
|Over (47.5)
|Middle Tennessee 29, UTEP 19
UTEP Betting Info (2023)
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 29.4% chance of a victory for the Miners.
- So far this year, the Miners have put together a 3-6-0 record against the spread.
- UTEP has a 1-1 record against the spread when an underdog by 7.5 points or more this year.
- In theMiners' nine games with a set total, two have hit the over (22.2%).
- UTEP games this season have averaged a total of 50.7 points, 3.2 more than the point total in this matchup.
Middle Tennessee Betting Info (2023)
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Blue Raiders a 75.0% chance to win.
- The Blue Raiders' record against the spread is 4-6-0.
- Middle Tennessee has 1-1 ATS when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.
- Out of 10 Blue Raiders games so far this season, four have hit the over.
- Middle Tennessee games average 53.2 total points per game this season, 5.7 greater than the over/under for this matchup.
Miners vs. Blue Raiders 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Middle Tennessee
|23.7
|28.4
|31.8
|23.8
|15.6
|33.0
|UTEP
|18.1
|26.6
|17.2
|26.4
|19.0
|26.8
