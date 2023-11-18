The UT Arlington Mavericks (0-3) will attempt to snap a three-game losing skid when hosting the UTSA Roadrunners (2-1) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at College Park Center.

UT Arlington Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas TV: ESPN+

UT Arlington vs. UTSA 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Roadrunners scored 9.6 fewer points per game last year (64.8) than the Mavericks allowed (74.4).

UTSA had a 10-8 record last season when giving up fewer than 72.7 points.

Last year, the 72.7 points per game the Mavericks averaged were 5.4 more points than the Roadrunners gave up (67.3).

When UT Arlington put up more than 67.3 points last season, it went 11-9.

Last season, the Mavericks had a 35.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 12.9% higher than the 22.7% of shots the Roadrunners' opponents made.

The Roadrunners shot at a 39.1% rate from the field last season, 13.1 percentage points less than the 52.2% shooting opponents of the Mavericks averaged.

