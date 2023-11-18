Saturday's game between the UTSA Roadrunners (2-1) and the UT Arlington Mavericks (0-3) at College Park Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 78-57, heavily favoring UTSA to take home the win. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on November 18.

Their last time out, the Mavericks lost 110-64 to Texas on Tuesday.

UT Arlington vs. UTSA Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

UT Arlington vs. UTSA Score Prediction

Prediction: UTSA 78, UT Arlington 57

UT Arlington Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Mavericks' -52 scoring differential last season (outscored by 1.7 points per game) was a result of putting up 72.7 points per game (49th in college basketball) while allowing 74.4 per outing (350th in college basketball).

With 73.9 points per game in WAC action, UT Arlington put up 1.2 more points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (72.7 PPG).

Offensively the Mavericks played better at home last season, scoring 78.5 points per game, compared to 66.9 per game when playing on the road.

At home, UT Arlington surrendered 4.2 more points per game (75.6) than in road games (71.4).

