The No. 7 Texas Longhorns (9-1) will face off against their Big 12-rival, the Iowa State Cyclones (6-4) in a matchup on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Jack Trice Stadium. The Longhorns are notable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 7.5 points. The over/under is 47.5 in the contest.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas vs. Iowa State matchup.

Texas vs. Iowa State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

City: Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Venue: Jack Trice Stadium

Texas vs. Iowa State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Moneyline Iowa State Moneyline BetMGM Texas (-7.5) 47.5 -300 +250 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Texas (-7.5) 47.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Texas vs. Iowa State Betting Trends

Texas has compiled a 4-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Longhorns have covered the spread three times this season (3-4 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.

Iowa State has compiled a 5-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Cyclones have been an underdog by 7.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Texas 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +2000 Bet $100 to win $2000 To Win the Big 12 -165 Bet $165 to win $100

