The No. 7 Texas Longhorns (9-1) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the Iowa State Cyclones (6-4) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Jack Trice Stadium in a Big 12 showdown.

Texas owns the 27th-ranked offense this season (33.8 points per game), and has been more effective on defense, ranking 21st-best with only 18.4 points allowed per game. From an offensive standpoint, Iowa State is putting up 347.8 total yards per game (94th-ranked). It ranks 27th in the FBS on the other side of the ball (329.0 total yards allowed per game).

Texas vs. Iowa State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

Ames, Iowa Venue: Jack Trice Stadium

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Texas vs. Iowa State Key Statistics

Texas Iowa State 459.3 (18th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 347.8 (102nd) 337.4 (34th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 329.0 (25th) 183.5 (34th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 129.2 (99th) 275.8 (28th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 218.6 (78th) 13 (55th) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (10th) 17 (29th) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (29th)

Texas Stats Leaders

Quinn Ewers has 2,232 yards passing for Texas, completing 70.3% of his passes and tossing 14 touchdowns and four interceptions this season.

Jonathon Brooks has carried the ball 186 times for a team-high 1,138 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 10 times. He's also tacked on 25 catches for 286 yards (28.6 per game) and one touchdown via the passing game.

This season, CJ Baxter has carried the ball 88 times for 391 yards (39.1 per game) and three touchdowns.

Xavier Worthy's 757 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 90 times and has totaled 59 receptions and four touchdowns.

Adonai Mitchell has hauled in 40 receptions totaling 637 yards, finding the end zone nine times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Ja'Tavion Sanders has a total of 425 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 26 passes and scoring one touchdown.

Iowa State Stats Leaders

Rocco Becht has compiled 2,121 yards on 62.1% passing while collecting 15 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Eli Sanders, has carried the ball 96 times for 467 yards (46.7 per game) with four touchdowns.

Cartevious Norton has taken 84 carries and totaled 341 yards with three touchdowns.

Jayden Higgins has racked up 610 receiving yards on 35 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Jaylin Noel has 52 receptions (on 71 targets) for a total of 536 yards (53.6 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Benjamin Brahmer has racked up 271 reciving yards (27.1 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

