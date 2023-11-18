A pair of Big 12 teams square off when the Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-5) take on the UCF Knights (5-5) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Jones AT&T Stadium. The Red Raiders are favored by 3 points. The over/under is 60.5 in the contest.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas Tech vs. UCF matchup.

Texas Tech vs. UCF Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • Channel: Fox Sports 2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Lubbock, Texas
  • Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas Tech vs. UCF Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Tech Moneyline UCF Moneyline
BetMGM Texas Tech (-3) 60.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Texas Tech (-2.5) 59.5 -140 +116 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 12 Odds

Texas Tech vs. UCF Betting Trends

  • Texas Tech has put together a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Red Raiders have been favored by 3 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.
  • UCF has won four games against the spread this year, failing to cover six times.
  • The Knights have covered the spread once this year (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

Texas Tech 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000
To Win the Big 12 +35000 Bet $100 to win $35000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.