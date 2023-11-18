The Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-5) host a Big 12 battle against the UCF Knights (5-5) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Jones AT&T Stadium.

Texas Tech is putting up 29.1 points per game offensively this year (54th in the FBS), and is allowing 24.4 points per game (55th) on the other side of the ball. UCF's offense has been thriving, racking up 494.5 total yards per contest (eighth-best) this season. On defense, it ranks 100th by allowing 400.8 total yards per game.

For more details on this game, including where and how to watch on Fox Sports 2, keep reading.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Texas Tech vs. UCF Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock, Texas Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Texas Tech vs. UCF Key Statistics

Texas Tech UCF 399.9 (58th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 494.5 (10th) 371.1 (60th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 400.8 (90th) 169 (55th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 233.7 (3rd) 230.9 (60th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 260.8 (41st) 17 (103rd) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (78th) 11 (101st) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (75th)

Texas Tech Stats Leaders

Behren Morton has 1,154 passing yards for Texas Tech, completing 63.9% of his passes and collecting 10 touchdowns and three interceptions this season.

Tahj Brooks has 1,170 rushing yards on 226 carries with eight touchdowns.

Cam'Ron Valdez has been handed the ball 35 times this year and racked up 228 yards (22.8 per game) with one touchdown.

Jerand Bradley's 423 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 69 times and has collected 35 receptions and four touchdowns.

Myles Price has put together a 410-yard season so far with five touchdowns, reeling in 43 passes on 60 targets.

Xavier White's 28 grabs have yielded 393 yards and one touchdown.

UCF Stats Leaders

John Rhys Plumlee has thrown for 1,572 yards on 63.1% passing while recording 11 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 331 yards with four scores.

The team's top rusher, RJ Harvey, has carried the ball 170 times for 1,082 yards (108.2 per game) with 12 touchdowns. He's also caught 15 passes for 217 yards and two touchdowns.

Johnny Richardson has racked up 505 yards (on 78 attempts) with one touchdown.

Javon Baker has registered 37 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 790 (79 yards per game). He's been targeted 58 times and has five touchdowns.

Kobe Hudson has caught 31 passes and compiled 703 receiving yards (70.3 per game) with seven touchdowns.

Xavier Townsend has racked up 236 reciving yards (23.6 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Texas Tech or UCF gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.