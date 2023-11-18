In the game between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and UCF Knights on Saturday, November 18 at 5:00 PM, our projection system expects the Red Raiders to come away with the victory. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Texas Tech vs. UCF Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Texas Tech (-2.5) Under (59.5) Texas Tech 32, UCF 26

Texas Tech Betting Info (2023)

The Red Raiders have an implied moneyline win probability of 59.2% in this contest.

The Red Raiders are 4-5-0 against the spread this year.

In games it is played as 2.5-point favorites or more, Texas Tech has an ATS record of 3-3.

Out of nine Red Raiders games so far this year, four have gone over the total.

Texas Tech games this season have posted an average total of 57.3, which is 2.2 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

UCF Betting Info (2023)

The Knights have a 45.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

So far this season, the Knights have compiled a 4-6-0 record against the spread.

UCF is 2-1 against the spread when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this season.

Six of the Knights' 10 games with a set total have hit the over (60%).

The average point total for the UCF this year is 0.4 points lower than this game's over/under.

Red Raiders vs. Knights 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Texas Tech 29.1 24.4 35.2 27 23 21.8 UCF 34 26.8 42.4 20 25.6 33.6

