The Arkansas State Red Wolves (5-5) are 3.5-point underdogs in a home conference matchup with the Texas State Bobcats (6-4) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Centennial Bank Stadium. The contest's point total is set at 59.5.

On the offensive side of the ball, Texas State has been a top-25 unit, ranking 16th-best in the FBS by putting up 454.4 yards per game. The defense ranks 100th (400.9 yards allowed per game). Arkansas State has not been getting things done on defense, ranking 17th-worst with 431.4 total yards allowed per game. It has been more productive on offense, putting up 371.4 total yards per contest (78th-ranked).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas State vs. Arkansas State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Location: Jonesboro, Arkansas

Jonesboro, Arkansas Venue: Centennial Bank Stadium

Centennial Bank Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Texas State vs Arkansas State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Texas State -3.5 -115 -105 59.5 -110 -110 -185 +150

Looking to place a bet on Texas State vs. Arkansas State? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Texas State Recent Performance

The last three games have seen the Bobcats' offense struggle, ranking -36-worst in the FBS in total yards (401.3 total yards per game). They rank 78th defensively (380.7 total yards surrendered per contest).

Over the last three contests, the Bobcats rank 16th-worst in scoring offense (27 points per game) and -21-worst in scoring defense (28.7 points per game allowed).

Over the previous three games, Texas State ranks 11th-worst in passing offense (219.3 passing yards per game) and -61-worst in passing defense (248.7 passing yards per game allowed).

Over the Bobcats' last three games, they rank 70th in rushing offense (182 rushing yards per game) and 101st in rushing defense (132 rushing yards per game surrendered).

The Bobcats have covered the spread once, and are 1-2 overall, in their last three games.

Texas State has gone over the total once in its past three games.

Texas State Betting Records & Stats

Texas State has gone 4-5-0 ATS this season.

The Bobcats have been favored by 3.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

The teams have hit the over in three of Texas State's nine games with a set total.

Texas State has gone 4-1 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 80% of those games).

Texas State has played three times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -185 or shorter, and earned a victory in each game.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Bobcats' implied win probability is 64.9%.

Bet on Texas State to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Texas State Stats Leaders

TJ Finley has 2,454 passing yards for Texas State, completing 68.9% of his passes and tossing 18 touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

Ismail Mahdi has racked up 1,050 yards on 159 carries while finding paydirt eight times.

This season, Donerio Davenport has carried the ball 71 times for 350 yards (35 per game) and two touchdowns.

Joey Hobert has hauled in 64 receptions for 804 yards (80.4 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone seven times as a receiver.

Kole Wilson has put together a 527-yard season so far with five touchdowns, reeling in 45 passes on 62 targets.

Ashtyn Hawkins has racked up 39 grabs for 523 yards, an average of 52.3 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Ben Bell has seven sacks to lead the team, and also has 11 TFL and 40 tackles.

Brian Holloway has been all over the field, leading the team in both tackles and interceptions. He has 70 tackles, eight TFL, 0.5 sacks, and two interceptions so far.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.