The Texas State Bobcats (6-4) have a Sun Belt matchup with the Arkansas State Red Wolves (5-5). For odds and best bets, keep reading.

When and Where is Texas State vs. Arkansas State?

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Jonesboro, Arkansas

Jonesboro, Arkansas Venue: Centennial Bank Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Texas State 29, Arkansas State 28

Texas State 29, Arkansas State 28 Texas State is 4-1 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 80% of those games).

The Bobcats have won all three games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -185 or shorter.

This season, Arkansas State has won four out of the nine games in which it has been the underdog.

The Red Wolves have a record of in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +150 on the moneyline.

The Bobcats have a 64.9% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Arkansas State (+3.5)



Arkansas State (+3.5) In nine Texas State games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

The Bobcats have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in three chances).

Arkansas State owns a record of 6-4-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Red Wolves have an ATS record of 3-4 in their seven games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (59.5)



Under (59.5) Four of Texas State's games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 59.5 points.

In the Arkansas State's 10 games this season, three have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's over/under of 59.5.

Together, the two teams combine for 58.4 points per game, 1.1 points fewer than the total of 59.5 for this game.

Splits Tables

Texas State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 61.6 61.3 61.8 Implied Total AVG 36.2 36.8 35.8 ATS Record 4-5-0 1-3-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-6-0 1-3-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-1 3-0 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 0-1 1-2

Arkansas State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.6 53.9 55.3 Implied Total AVG 34.1 33.8 34.4 ATS Record 6-4-0 3-2-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-6-0 1-4-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-5 2-2 2-3

