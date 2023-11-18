The Texas Southern Tigers (3-7) square off against a fellow SWAC foe when they visit the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-9) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Shell Energy Stadium.

Despite having a bottom-25 scoring defense that ranks 24th-worst in the FCS (32.5 points allowed per game), Texas Southern has played better offensively, ranking 62nd in the FCS by totaling 25.4 points per game. UAPB has been outplayed on both sides of the ball this season, ranking fifth-worst in points (13.2 per game) and 19th-worst in points surrendered (33.8 per game).

We will go deep into everything you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on HBCUGo.

Texas Southern vs. UAPB Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: HBCUGo

City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Shell Energy Stadium

Texas Southern vs. UAPB Key Statistics

Texas Southern UAPB 379.5 (40th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 279.8 (112th) 355 (69th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 448.8 (120th) 197.1 (17th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 131.9 (75th) 182.4 (88th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 147.9 (111th) 4 (114th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (51st) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (10th)

Texas Southern Stats Leaders

Jace Wilson has 1,456 passing yards for Texas Southern, completing 56.9% of his passes and tossing 10 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 137 rushing yards (15.2 ypg) on 69 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

LaDarius Owens has 1,256 rushing yards on 179 carries with eight touchdowns.

Jacorey Howard has been handed the ball 63 times this year and racked up 367 yards (36.7 per game) with six touchdowns.

Jyrin Johnson has hauled in 37 receptions for 400 yards (40 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Quaydarius Davis has hauled in 33 receptions totaling 384 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Trenton Leary's 20 grabs have yielded 331 yards and two touchdowns.

UAPB Stats Leaders

Jalen Macon has put up 657 passing yards, or 65.7 per game, so far this season. He has completed 66.3% of his passes and has thrown three touchdowns with one interception. He's also chipped in on the ground with 11.9 rushing yards per game.

Johness Davis has run for 358 yards on 70 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.

Johnny Williams has run for 227 yards across 52 attempts, scoring two touchdowns.

Kenji Lewis paces his squad with 344 receiving yards on 29 catches with one touchdown.

Maurice Lloyd has caught 18 passes and compiled 198 receiving yards (19.8 per game) with one touchdown.

Daemon Dawkins has racked up 196 reciving yards (19.6 ypg) this season.

