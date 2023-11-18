The Creighton Bluejays (1-0) will meet the Texas Southern Tigers (0-1) at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. This contest is available on Fox Sports 2.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Texas Southern vs. Creighton Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas Southern Top Players (2022-23)

  • John Walker III: 12.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Joirdon Karl Nicholas: 10.7 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Davon Barnes: 13.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Zytarious Mortle: 7.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • PJ Henry: 12.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Creighton Top Players (2022-23)

  • Baylor Scheierman: 12.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Ryan Kalkbrenner: 15.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.1 BLK
  • Trey Alexander: 13.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Ryan Nembhard: 12.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Arthur Kaluma: 11.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas Southern vs. Creighton Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Creighton Rank Creighton AVG Texas Southern AVG Texas Southern Rank
64th 76.4 Points Scored 69.2 241st
123rd 68.4 Points Allowed 71.9 235th
41st 34.6 Rebounds 33.9 58th
278th 7.4 Off. Rebounds 10.1 48th
53rd 8.6 3pt Made 4.6 356th
24th 15.7 Assists 11.8 281st
84th 10.9 Turnovers 14.0 334th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.