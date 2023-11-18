The Texas Southern Tigers should win their game versus the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at 3:00 PM on Saturday, November 18, according to our computer model. If you're looking for additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Texas Southern vs. UAPB Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Texas Southern (-32.6) 50.9 Texas Southern 42, UAPB 9

Week 12 SWAC Predictions

Texas Southern Betting Info (2022)

The Tigers put together a 5-5-0 record against the spread last season.

Tigers games hit the over five out of 10 times last season.

UAPB Betting Info (2023)

The Golden Lions are a perfect 2-0-0 against the spread this year.

The Golden Lions have not hit the over on a point total in two games with a set over/under.

Tigers vs. Golden Lions 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Texas Southern 25.4 32.5 37.8 21.3 17.2 40 UAPB 13.2 33.8 11.2 32.2 15.5 38.3

