How to Watch Texas Southern vs. Creighton on TV or Live Stream - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (3-0) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when hosting the Texas Southern Tigers (0-3) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at CHI Health Center Omaha. It airs at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 2.
Texas Southern vs. Creighton Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Texas Southern Stats Insights
- The Tigers' 42.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.5 percentage points higher than the Bluejays gave up to their opponents (42.2%).
- Last season, Texas Southern had an 8-10 record in games the team collectively shot better than 42.2% from the field.
- The Bluejays ranked 278th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Tigers ranked 48th.
- The Tigers' 69.2 points per game last year were only 0.8 more points than the 68.4 the Bluejays gave up to opponents.
- Texas Southern went 9-9 last season when it scored more than 68.4 points.
Texas Southern Home & Away Comparison
- Texas Southern scored more points at home (75.4 per game) than on the road (64.5) last season.
- In 2022-23, the Tigers conceded 3.5 fewer points per game at home (70.8) than away (74.3).
- At home, Texas Southern drained 5.1 3-pointers per game last season, 0.7 more than it averaged away (4.4). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (26.6%) than away (29.1%).
Texas Southern Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ New Mexico
|L 92-55
|The Pit
|11/11/2023
|@ Arizona State
|L 63-52
|Desert Financial Arena
|11/16/2023
|@ Virginia
|L 62-33
|John Paul Jones Arena
|11/18/2023
|@ Creighton
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|11/21/2023
|@ Oral Roberts
|-
|Mabee Center
|11/25/2023
|@ Drake
|-
|Knapp Center
