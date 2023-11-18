The No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (3-0) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when hosting the Texas Southern Tigers (0-3) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at CHI Health Center Omaha. It airs at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 2.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Texas Southern vs. Creighton Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Texas Southern Stats Insights

The Tigers' 42.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.5 percentage points higher than the Bluejays gave up to their opponents (42.2%).

Last season, Texas Southern had an 8-10 record in games the team collectively shot better than 42.2% from the field.

The Bluejays ranked 278th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Tigers ranked 48th.

The Tigers' 69.2 points per game last year were only 0.8 more points than the 68.4 the Bluejays gave up to opponents.

Texas Southern went 9-9 last season when it scored more than 68.4 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Texas Southern Home & Away Comparison

Texas Southern scored more points at home (75.4 per game) than on the road (64.5) last season.

In 2022-23, the Tigers conceded 3.5 fewer points per game at home (70.8) than away (74.3).

At home, Texas Southern drained 5.1 3-pointers per game last season, 0.7 more than it averaged away (4.4). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (26.6%) than away (29.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas Southern Upcoming Schedule