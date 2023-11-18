The No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (3-0) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when hosting the Texas Southern Tigers (0-3) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at CHI Health Center Omaha. It airs at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 2.

Texas Southern vs. Creighton Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Texas Southern Stats Insights

  • The Tigers' 42.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.5 percentage points higher than the Bluejays gave up to their opponents (42.2%).
  • Last season, Texas Southern had an 8-10 record in games the team collectively shot better than 42.2% from the field.
  • The Bluejays ranked 278th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Tigers ranked 48th.
  • The Tigers' 69.2 points per game last year were only 0.8 more points than the 68.4 the Bluejays gave up to opponents.
  • Texas Southern went 9-9 last season when it scored more than 68.4 points.

Texas Southern Home & Away Comparison

  • Texas Southern scored more points at home (75.4 per game) than on the road (64.5) last season.
  • In 2022-23, the Tigers conceded 3.5 fewer points per game at home (70.8) than away (74.3).
  • At home, Texas Southern drained 5.1 3-pointers per game last season, 0.7 more than it averaged away (4.4). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (26.6%) than away (29.1%).

Texas Southern Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ New Mexico L 92-55 The Pit
11/11/2023 @ Arizona State L 63-52 Desert Financial Arena
11/16/2023 @ Virginia L 62-33 John Paul Jones Arena
11/18/2023 @ Creighton - CHI Health Center Omaha
11/21/2023 @ Oral Roberts - Mabee Center
11/25/2023 @ Drake - Knapp Center

