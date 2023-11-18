The TCU Horned Frogs (4-6) and the Baylor Bears (3-7) square off on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Amon G. Carter Stadium in a battle of Big 12 opponents.

On offense, TCU ranks 57th in the FBS with 28.9 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 58th in points allowed (394.6 points allowed per contest). Baylor is generating 385.3 total yards per game on offense this season (68th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 400.6 total yards per game (99th-ranked).

TCU vs. Baylor Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

TCU vs. Baylor Key Statistics

TCU Baylor 454.4 (21st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 385.3 (71st) 394.6 (83rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 400.6 (89th) 157.3 (67th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 111.1 (114th) 297.1 (13th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 274.2 (29th) 17 (103rd) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (78th) 10 (115th) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (63rd)

TCU Stats Leaders

Chandler Morris has been a dual threat for TCU so far this season. He has 1,509 passing yards, completing 65.7% of his passes and throwing 12 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's rushed for 249 yards (24.9 ypg) on 45 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Emani Bailey has racked up 1,006 yards on 186 carries while finding paydirt five times.

Savion Williams' 474 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 58 times and has totaled 36 receptions and four touchdowns.

John Paul Richardson has put together a 460-yard season so far with three touchdowns, reeling in 36 passes on 59 targets.

Jared Wiley has been the target of 49 passes and hauled in 33 receptions for 312 yards, an average of 31.2 yards per contest. He's found the end zone four times through the air this season.

Baylor Stats Leaders

Blake Shapen has compiled 1,991 yards (199.1 ypg) while completing 61.2% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Dominic Richardson, has carried the ball 98 times for 428 yards (42.8 per game).

Dawson Pendergrass has racked up 295 yards (on 64 attempts) with five touchdowns, while also catching 17 passes for 162 yards and two touchdowns.

Monaray Baldwin's 592 receiving yards (59.2 yards per game) lead the team. He has 35 receptions on 65 targets with four touchdowns.

Drake Dabney has caught 27 passes and compiled 452 receiving yards (45.2 per game) with five touchdowns.

Ketron Jackson Jr.'s 24 grabs (on 50 targets) have netted him 392 yards (39.2 ypg).

