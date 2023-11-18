Big 12 foes will battle when the TCU Horned Frogs (4-6) meet the Baylor Bears (3-7). Keep reading for a peek at the odds and best bets for this contest.

When and Where is TCU vs. Baylor?

  • Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • City: Fort Worth, Texas
  • Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: TCU 35, Baylor 21
  • TCU has a 3-3 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).
  • The Horned Frogs have played as a moneyline favorite of -550 or shorter in only two games this season, and they lost both.
  • This season, Baylor has been the underdog seven times and won two of those games.
  • The Bears have been at least a +400 moneyline underdog two times this season, but lost all of those games.
  • The Horned Frogs have an 84.6% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: TCU (-13.5)
  • In nine TCU games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
  • In 2023, the Horned Frogs are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 13.5 points or more.
  • In nine games played Baylor has recorded three wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Bears are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 13.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Under (61.5)
  • TCU and its opponents have combined to score more than 61.5 points in a game just twice this season.
  • This season, three of Baylor's games have finished with a combined score higher than 61.5 points.
  • TCU averages 28.9 points per game against Baylor's 22.9, totaling 9.7 points under the matchup's point total of 61.5.

Splits Tables

TCU

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 57.9 57.1 59
Implied Total AVG 33.7 34.6 32.5
ATS Record 4-5-0 3-2-0 1-3-0
Over/Under Record 3-6-0 2-3-0 1-3-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 3-3 2-2 1-1
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-1 0-2

Baylor

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 53.5 53.3 54
Implied Total AVG 32.1 31.8 32.7
ATS Record 3-6-0 1-5-0 2-1-0
Over/Under Record 5-4-0 2-4-0 3-0-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 0-2 0-2 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 2-5 0-4 2-1

