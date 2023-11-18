Big 12 foes will battle when the TCU Horned Frogs (4-6) meet the Baylor Bears (3-7). Keep reading for a peek at the odds and best bets for this contest.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on TCU vs. Baylor? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is TCU vs. Baylor?

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: TCU 35, Baylor 21

TCU 35, Baylor 21 TCU has a 3-3 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).

The Horned Frogs have played as a moneyline favorite of -550 or shorter in only two games this season, and they lost both.

This season, Baylor has been the underdog seven times and won two of those games.

The Bears have been at least a +400 moneyline underdog two times this season, but lost all of those games.

The Horned Frogs have an 84.6% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: TCU (-13.5)



TCU (-13.5) In nine TCU games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

In 2023, the Horned Frogs are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 13.5 points or more.

In nine games played Baylor has recorded three wins against the spread.

This season, the Bears are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 13.5 points or more.

Parlay your bets together on the TCU vs. Baylor matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (61.5)



Under (61.5) TCU and its opponents have combined to score more than 61.5 points in a game just twice this season.

This season, three of Baylor's games have finished with a combined score higher than 61.5 points.

TCU averages 28.9 points per game against Baylor's 22.9, totaling 9.7 points under the matchup's point total of 61.5.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

TCU

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 57.9 57.1 59 Implied Total AVG 33.7 34.6 32.5 ATS Record 4-5-0 3-2-0 1-3-0 Over/Under Record 3-6-0 2-3-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-3 2-2 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-1 0-2

Baylor

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.5 53.3 54 Implied Total AVG 32.1 31.8 32.7 ATS Record 3-6-0 1-5-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 5-4-0 2-4-0 3-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-2 0-2 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-5 0-4 2-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.