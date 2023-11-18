Best Bets & Odds for the TCU vs. Baylor Game – Saturday, November 18
Big 12 foes will battle when the TCU Horned Frogs (4-6) meet the Baylor Bears (3-7). Keep reading for a peek at the odds and best bets for this contest.
When and Where is TCU vs. Baylor?
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Fort Worth, Texas
- Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: TCU 35, Baylor 21
- TCU has a 3-3 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).
- The Horned Frogs have played as a moneyline favorite of -550 or shorter in only two games this season, and they lost both.
- This season, Baylor has been the underdog seven times and won two of those games.
- The Bears have been at least a +400 moneyline underdog two times this season, but lost all of those games.
- The Horned Frogs have an 84.6% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
TCU (-13.5)
- In nine TCU games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
- In 2023, the Horned Frogs are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 13.5 points or more.
- In nine games played Baylor has recorded three wins against the spread.
- This season, the Bears are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 13.5 points or more.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (61.5)
- TCU and its opponents have combined to score more than 61.5 points in a game just twice this season.
- This season, three of Baylor's games have finished with a combined score higher than 61.5 points.
- TCU averages 28.9 points per game against Baylor's 22.9, totaling 9.7 points under the matchup's point total of 61.5.
Splits Tables
TCU
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|57.9
|57.1
|59
|Implied Total AVG
|33.7
|34.6
|32.5
|ATS Record
|4-5-0
|3-2-0
|1-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-6-0
|2-3-0
|1-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-3
|2-2
|1-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-3
|0-1
|0-2
Baylor
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|53.5
|53.3
|54
|Implied Total AVG
|32.1
|31.8
|32.7
|ATS Record
|3-6-0
|1-5-0
|2-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|5-4-0
|2-4-0
|3-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-2
|0-2
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-5
|0-4
|2-1
