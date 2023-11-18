Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Tarrant County Today - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 2:54 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Tarrant County, Texas today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Tarrant County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Arlington Heights High School at Eastern Hills High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 18
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sam Houston High School at Crowley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 18
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
