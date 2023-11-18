Stars vs. Avalanche: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 8:48 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Dallas Stars (11-3-1, on a four-game winning streak) host the Colorado Avalanche (10-5) at American Airlines Center. The game on Saturday, November 18 starts at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX.
Stars vs. Avalanche Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Stars (-135)
|Avalanche (+110)
|6
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have been favored on the moneyline 13 times this season, and have gone 10-3 in those games.
- Dallas is 7-1 (winning 87.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -135 or shorter.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Stars' implied win probability is 57.4%.
- In seven of 15 matches this season, Dallas and its opponent have combined to finish above 6 goals.
Stars vs Avalanche Additional Info
Stars vs. Avalanche Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Avalanche Total (Rank)
|51 (14th)
|Goals
|55 (9th)
|38 (4th)
|Goals Allowed
|46 (10th)
|10 (20th)
|Power Play Goals
|11 (17th)
|5 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|8 (10th)
Stars Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests Dallas has gone 7-3-0 overall, with a 4-6-0 record against the spread.
- Dallas hit the over in six of its last 10 contests.
- The Stars have had an average of 6 total goals scored in their past 10 games, equal to the over/under of 6.
- During their last 10 games, the Stars' goals per game average is 0.6 higher than their season-long average.
- The Stars' 3.4 average goals per game add up to 51 total, which makes them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- On defense, the Stars are one of the best units in NHL play, conceding 38 goals to rank fourth.
- With a +13 goal differential, they're ranked sixth-best in the league.
