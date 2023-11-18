Stars vs. Avalanche: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - November 18
The Dallas Stars (11-3-1) are favored at home (-135 moneyline odds to win) against the Colorado Avalanche (10-5, +110 moneyline odds). The outing on Saturday begins at 9:00 PM ET from American Airlines Center on ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX.
Stars vs. Avalanche Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
Stars vs. Avalanche Total and Moneyline
Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Stars Moneyline
|Avalanche Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-135
|+110
|6
|FanDuel
|-128
|+106
|5.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Stars vs. Avalanche Betting Trends
- Colorado has played nine games this season with more than 6 goals.
- The Stars are 10-3 when favored on the moneyline this season.
- This is the first game as an underdog for the Avalanche this season.
- Dallas is 7-1 (victorious in 87.5% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter.
- Colorado has not been a longer underdog on the moneyline than the +110 odds on them winning this game.
Stars Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|7-3-0
|4-6
|6-4-0
|6.0
|3.60
|2.70
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|7-3-0
|3.60
|2.70
|8
|24.2%
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|5-5-0
|5-5
|6-3-1
|6.3
|3.50
|3.70
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|5-5-0
|3.50
|3.70
|6
|14.6%
|Record as ML Favorite
|6-2
|Record as ML Underdog
|1-0
|Puck Line Covers
|4
|Puck Line Losses
|6
|Games Over Total
|6
|Games Under Total
|4
|Record as ML Favorite
|5-5
|Record as ML Underdog
|0-0
|Puck Line Covers
|5
|Puck Line Losses
|5
|Games Over Total
|6
|Games Under Total
|3
