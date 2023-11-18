The SMU Mustangs (3-0) carry a three-game win streak into a home matchup versus the Colorado Buffaloes (3-0), who have won three straight as well. It begins at 9:00 PM ET (on ESPN+) on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

SMU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas

Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN+

SMU vs. Colorado 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Buffaloes put up 10.9 more points per game last year (69.2) than the Mustangs allowed (58.3).

Colorado went 15-2 last season when allowing fewer than 62.9 points.

Last year, the Mustangs scored just 3.6 more points per game (62.9) than the Buffaloes allowed (59.3).

SMU had a 13-6 record last season when putting up more than 59.3 points.

Last season, the Mustangs had a 37.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.7% lower than the 40.6% of shots the Buffaloes' opponents hit.

The Buffaloes shot at a 41.3% rate from the field last season, 0.9 percentage points fewer than the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Mustangs averaged.

SMU Schedule