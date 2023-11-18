In the matchup between the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and Sam Houston Bearkats on Saturday, November 18 at 3:30 PM, our projection system expects the Hilltoppers to come away with the victory. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Sam Houston vs. Western Kentucky Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Western Kentucky (-13.6) 50.9 Western Kentucky 32, Sam Houston 19

Sam Houston Betting Info (2022)

The Bearkats covered three times in seven chances against the spread last year.

Last season, two Bearkats games went over the point total.

Western Kentucky Betting Info (2023)

The Hilltoppers' record against the spread is 4-5-0.

The Hilltoppers have seen four of its nine games go over the point total.

Bearkats vs. Hilltoppers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Western Kentucky 28.9 28.7 36.4 27.2 21.4 30.2 Sam Houston 19.4 26.6 28.3 31.5 15.6 25.4

