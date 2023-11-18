The Rice Owls (4-6) have an AAC matchup against the Charlotte 49ers (3-7). For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

When and Where is Rice vs. Charlotte?

  • Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • City: Charlotte, North Carolina
  • Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Rice 28, Charlotte 26
  • Rice has a 1-2 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 33.3% of those games).
  • In games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -145 or shorter, the Owls have a 0-0 record (winning only 33.3% of their games).
  • Charlotte has entered the game as an underdog nine times this season and won twice.
  • The 49ers have a record of , a 22.2% win rate, when they're set as an underdog of +120 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • The Owls have a 59.2% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Rice (-2.5)
  • Rice is 6-3-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Owls have been favored by 2.5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
  • In nine games played Charlotte has recorded six wins against the spread.
  • The 49ers are 6-3 ATS when underdogs by 2.5 points or more this year.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (47.5)
  • This season, seven of Rice's 10 games have gone over Saturday's total of 47.5 points.
  • There have been six Charlotte games that have finished with a combined score higher than 47.5 points this season.
  • Together, the two teams combine for 50 points per game, 2.5 points more than the point total of 47.5 for this contest.

Splits Tables

Rice

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 54 51.6 57
Implied Total AVG 32.7 30.4 35.5
ATS Record 6-3-0 4-1-0 2-2-0
Over/Under Record 5-4-0 4-1-0 1-3-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 1-2 1-1 0-1
Moneyline Underdog Record 2-4 1-2 1-2

Charlotte

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 48.1 48.5 47.7
Implied Total AVG 30.3 27.5 32.6
ATS Record 6-3-0 1-3-0 5-0-0
Over/Under Record 5-4-0 3-1-0 2-3-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 2-7 0-4 2-3

