Best Bets & Odds for the Rice vs. Charlotte Game – Saturday, November 18
The Rice Owls (4-6) have an AAC matchup against the Charlotte 49ers (3-7). For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.
When and Where is Rice vs. Charlotte?
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Rice 28, Charlotte 26
- Rice has a 1-2 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 33.3% of those games).
- In games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -145 or shorter, the Owls have a 0-0 record (winning only 33.3% of their games).
- Charlotte has entered the game as an underdog nine times this season and won twice.
- The 49ers have a record of , a 22.2% win rate, when they're set as an underdog of +120 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The Owls have a 59.2% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Rice (-2.5)
- Rice is 6-3-0 against the spread this season.
- The Owls have been favored by 2.5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- In nine games played Charlotte has recorded six wins against the spread.
- The 49ers are 6-3 ATS when underdogs by 2.5 points or more this year.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (47.5)
- This season, seven of Rice's 10 games have gone over Saturday's total of 47.5 points.
- There have been six Charlotte games that have finished with a combined score higher than 47.5 points this season.
- Together, the two teams combine for 50 points per game, 2.5 points more than the point total of 47.5 for this contest.
Splits Tables
Rice
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|54
|51.6
|57
|Implied Total AVG
|32.7
|30.4
|35.5
|ATS Record
|6-3-0
|4-1-0
|2-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|5-4-0
|4-1-0
|1-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-2
|1-1
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-4
|1-2
|1-2
Charlotte
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|48.1
|48.5
|47.7
|Implied Total AVG
|30.3
|27.5
|32.6
|ATS Record
|6-3-0
|1-3-0
|5-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|5-4-0
|3-1-0
|2-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-7
|0-4
|2-3
