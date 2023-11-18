The Dallas Stars' upcoming contest against the Colorado Avalanche is set for Saturday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Radek Faksa light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Radek Faksa score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Faksa stats and insights

In one of 11 games this season, Faksa scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Avalanche.

Faksa has zero points on the power play.

He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 0.5 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Avalanche have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 46 goals in total (3.1 per game) which ranks 10th.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 14.9 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.

Faksa recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/14/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:57 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Wild 1 1 0 12:06 Away W 8-3 11/11/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:10 Away W 3-2 11/9/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 14:40 Away W 5-2 10/30/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:51 Home W 5-3 10/26/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:53 Home L 4-1 10/24/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:05 Away W 4-1 10/21/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 11:21 Home W 5-4 OT 10/19/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 13:31 Away W 3-2 10/17/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:07 Away L 3-2 SO

Stars vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

