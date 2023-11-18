The North Texas Mean Green (3-7) and Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-7) will battle in a clash of AAC opponents at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium in Tulsa, Oklahoma. We have the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is North Texas vs. Tulsa?

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Venue: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Tulsa 33, North Texas 32

Tulsa 33, North Texas 32 North Texas has been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.

The Mean Green have played as a moneyline favorite of -130 or shorter in only two games this season, and they split 1-1.

Tulsa has been an underdog in six games this season and won one (16.7%) of those contests.

This season, the Golden Hurricane have won two of their seven games when they're the underdog by at least +110 on the moneyline.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Mean Green have an implied win probability of 56.5%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Tulsa (+2.5)



Tulsa (+2.5) Against the spread, North Texas is 5-4-1 this year.

This season, the Mean Green have just one against the spread win in three games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

Tulsa owns a record of 4-5-1 against the spread this year.

The Golden Hurricane have an against the spread record of 3-2-1 in their six games when underdogs by 2.5 points or more this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (69.5)



Under (69.5) Five of North Texas' games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 69.5 points.

There have been three Tulsa games that have ended with a combined score over 69.5 points this season.

The over/under for the contest of 69.5 is 13.7 points more than the combined points per game averages for North Texas (33.4 points per game) and Tulsa (22.4 points per game).

Splits Tables

North Texas

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 63.7 65.5 61.9 Implied Total AVG 37.3 37.2 37.4 ATS Record 5-4-1 2-2-1 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-5-0 3-2-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-6 0-3 1-3

Tulsa

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55.5 54.1 56.9 Implied Total AVG 36.2 35.4 37 ATS Record 4-5-1 1-4-0 3-1-1 Over/Under Record 4-6-0 3-2-0 1-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-2 1-2 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-5 0-1 1-4

