The Michigan Wolverines should win their game against the Maryland Terrapins at 12:00 PM on Saturday, November 18, based on our computer projection model. If you're wanting additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Michigan vs. Maryland Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Michigan (-19.5) Toss Up (49.5) Michigan 35, Maryland 14

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 12 Predictions

Michigan Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Michigan vs. Maryland? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The Wolverines have a 93.3% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Wolverines' record against the spread is 5-4-0.

Michigan is 2-4 ATS when playing as at least 19.5-point favorites.

The Wolverines have played nine games this year and five of them have hit the over.

The over/under in this game is 49.5 points, 0.5 higher than the average total in Michigan games this season.

Maryland Betting Info (2023)

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies an 11.1% chance of a victory for the Terrapins.

The Terrapins have gone 4-6-0 ATS this year.

The Terrapins have gone over in five of their 10 games with a set total (50%).

Maryland games this season have averaged an over/under of 50.3 points, 0.8 more than the point total in this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wolverines vs. Terrapins 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Michigan 39.0 7.5 36.7 7.2 42.5 8 Maryland 28.9 22.4 33.5 22.5 22 22.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.