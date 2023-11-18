Saturday's 8:00 PM ET game between the Milwaukee Bucks (8-4) and the Dallas Mavericks (9-3) at Fiserv Forum features the Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Mavericks' Luka Doncic as players to watch.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Bucks

Game Day: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSWI, BSSW

Mavericks' Last Game

The Mavericks won their previous game against the Wizards, 130-117, on Wednesday. Tim Hardaway Jr. was their high scorer with 31 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tim Hardaway Jr. 31 4 3 0 0 7 Luka Doncic 26 7 10 0 0 4 Derrick Jones Jr. 20 7 1 1 2 2

Mavericks vs Bucks Additional Info

Mavericks Players to Watch

Doncic's averages for the season are 41.0 points, 11.5 rebounds and 8.5 assists, making 58.0% of his shots from the field and 48.0% from beyond the arc, with 6.0 triples per game (first in NBA).

Hardaway averages 18.0 points, 5.0 boards and 2.5 assists, making 35.5% of his shots from the floor and 35.3% from 3-point range, with 3.0 treys per contest.

Dereck Lively provides the Mavericks 12.5 points, 6.0 boards and 0.5 assists per contest, plus 0.5 steals and 1.0 block.

Josh Green averages 9.0 points, 2.5 boards and 1.5 assists, making 41.7% of his shots from the floor and 40.0% from 3-point range, with 1.0 treys per game.

The Mavericks receive 11.0 points, 6.0 boards and 0.0 assists per game from Grant Williams.

