Player prop betting options for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic and others are available in the Milwaukee Bucks-Dallas Mavericks matchup at Fiserv Forum on Saturday (starting at 8:00 PM ET).

Mavericks vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Mavericks vs Bucks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -120) 8.5 (Over: -135) 8.5 (Over: +104) 3.5 (Over: +100)

Doncic is averaging 41 points in the 2023-24 season, 11.5 higher than Saturday's prop total.

He has collected 11.5 boards per game, 3.0 more than his over/under for Saturday's game.

Doncic's assist average -- 8.5 -- is equal to Saturday's over/under.

Doncic's six three-pointers made per game is 2.5 more than his over/under on Saturday.

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 30.5 (Over: -111) 11.5 (Over: +106) 5.5 (Over: +100)

The 30.5-point total set for Antetokounmpo on Saturday is 6.0 more points than his per-game scoring average.

He has averaged the same number of rebounds as his prop bet total in Saturday's game (11.5).

Antetokounmpo has averaged three assists per game this year, 2.5 less than his prop bet on Saturday (5.5).

Damian Lillard Props

Saturday's over/under for Damian Lillard is 27.5. That's 5.0 more than his season average.

His per-game rebounding average of six is 1.5 higher than his prop bet on Saturday (4.5).

Lillard has collected 4.5 assists per game, 2.0 fewer than Saturday's prop bet (6.5).

He has made three three-pointers per game, 0.5 fewer than his over/under on Saturday.

