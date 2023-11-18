Saturday's contest that pits the Lamar Cardinals (2-1) versus the Pacific Tigers (1-2) at Alex G. Spanos Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 81-68 in favor of Lamar, who is heavily favored according to our model. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on November 18.

The matchup has no set line.

Lamar vs. Pacific Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Stockton, California

Stockton, California Venue: Alex G. Spanos Center

Lamar vs. Pacific Score Prediction

Prediction: Lamar 81, Pacific 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Lamar vs. Pacific

Computer Predicted Spread: Lamar (-13.6)

Lamar (-13.6) Computer Predicted Total: 148.6

Lamar Performance Insights

Offensively, Lamar put up 67.9 points per game (274th-ranked in college basketball) last season. It gave up 74.5 points per contest on defense (303rd-ranked).

The Cardinals were 117th in the nation with 32.6 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 283rd with 32.7 rebounds allowed per contest.

Lamar delivered 13.2 assists per game, which ranked them 163rd in the nation.

While the Cardinals ranked in the bottom 25 in the nation in turnovers per game with 14.0 (25th-worst), they ranked 206th in college basketball with 11.6 forced turnovers per contest.

The Cardinals were 329th in college basketball with 5.7 threes per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 299th with a 32.0% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

Lamar ranked in the bottom 25 in college basketball in treys allowed per game with 9.0 (16th-worst), and it ranked 205th in college basketball with a 34.1% three-point percentage allowed to opposing teams.

Lamar attempted 39.1 two-pointers per game last year, which accounted for 68.5% of the shots it attempted (and 76.6% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 17.9 three-pointers per contest, which were 31.5% of its shots (and 23.4% of the team's buckets).

