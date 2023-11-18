High school basketball competition in Jefferson County, Texas is happening today, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Jefferson County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Memorial High School at Silsbee High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 18

1:00 PM ET on November 18 Location: Silsbee, TX

Silsbee, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Justin F Kimball School at Beaumont United

Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on November 18

2:30 PM CT on November 18 Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Kirbyville High School at Legacy Christian Academy - Beaumont