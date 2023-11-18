Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jasper County Today - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 7:02 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Jasper County, Texas, there are interesting high school basketball games on the calendar today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.
Jasper County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kirbyville High School at Legacy Christian Academy - Beaumont
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 18
- Location: Beaumont, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
