Jason Robertson will be in action when the Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche face off on Saturday at American Airlines Center, starting at 9:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Robertson's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Jason Robertson vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Robertson Season Stats Insights

Robertson has averaged 18:32 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of 0).

Robertson has scored a goal in four of 15 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Robertson has a point in 10 games this season (out of 15), including multiple points three times.

Robertson has an assist in eight of 15 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 66.7% that Robertson goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 47.6% chance of Robertson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Robertson Stats vs. the Avalanche

On the defensive side, the Avalanche have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 46 goals in total (3.1 per game) which ranks 10th.

The team has the NHL's eighth-best goal differential at +9.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 15 Games 4 14 Points 8 5 Goals 4 9 Assists 4

